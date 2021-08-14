Are Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas' outings and PDA becoming over the top now?

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas made waves with the announcement of their relationship. It wouldn't be a stretch to say that their lavish, beautiful multi-cultural wedding was one of the most closely followed ones. While many trolls gave them flak for the age gap between them, many fans loved them together. A very well known Bollywood actress marrying an equally established American singer became the talk of the town.





Skip to later, and the two have made several red carpet appearances together. And they've been some of the best dressed celebs there. But now, every day there's some or the other news that focuses on nothing but their equation, and PDA. It's either about their comments on each others' posts on Instagram or their shared moments being clicked by paparazzi. At some point, it's starting to seem too much, and I don't mean to hate on them at all, but it's over the top.





Do you think it's too much as well? Or is it only because the media is constantly talking about their relationship instead of their achievements and work?