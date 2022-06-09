Are Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt happily married?

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are two of the most talked about people in the industry and the fact that they are married to each other just makes it even more interesting. The couple makes headlines on a daily basis, from the Instagram story of Alia complimenting her husband's look to Ranbir's doing the Gangubai look. They do things for each other, support each other but are never termed as cringe people or showing off or just doing PDA for attention but their love radiates from both of them. Many people say that Ranbir has never looked so happy the way he looks with Alia and maybe that's true. What's your opinion about it?