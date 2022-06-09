Are Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif on good terms with each other?

Once upon a time, Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif were one of Bollywood's cutest couples. Their relationship was stunning in every way. For nearly six years, they had been in a happy and dedicated relationship. Katrina had even attended the Kapoors' annual Christmas lunch. Nobody expected Ranbir and Katrina to break up in their wildest imaginations. The couple split up just as wedding rumours began to circulate.

Katrina had previously told Vogue about her separation with Ranbir Kapoor, " "I now consider it a blessing because it allowed me to recognise patterns, thought processes, and things I had been certain of my entire life. I could see them from a completely new angle." The actress went on to say that the split helped her focus on herself and that she discovered her true self as a result of it.





The good news is that Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor remain excellent friends and continue to see one other. Let us remind you that Ranbir was once so charmed by actress Katrina Kaif that he claimed in an interview that he would give his life for her.



