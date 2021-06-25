Are Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor the new BFFs of Bollywood Town or is it just a PR stunt?

Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor have been put up against each other ever since their debut in Bollywood. Since both of them belong to film families, they were under constant pressure to be the better looking, the more talented actress. Despite being in the industry for only 3 years, there have been numerous rumours that both the new generation actresses dated Kartik Aaryan which gave the audience another reason to compare the two.

However, Sara and Janhvi put the bad blood rumours to rest when they were seen vacationing together in Goa amidst the pandemic. They also shared videos on Instagram of them working out together. This was the first time the two were seen together and nobody exactly knew the reason of their sudden vacation. Some suspected that the newcomers were bonding over their breakup with Kartik and some reckoned that they just had a collaboration together. There were no clarifications given from either of the party.

Most recently, Sara and Janhvi were again spotted together outside a gym post their workout session. Do you think these two are actually friends or is it just a PR stunt? Are they new BFFS in Bollywood Town? Can these two burst the myth that contemporary actresses can never be friends?