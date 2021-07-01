Are Sara Ali Khan and Jehan Handa just friends or are they dating?

News is doing the rounds that Sara and Jehan (the assistant director of her debut film Kedarnath) are in a relationship. I read some reports that are hinting towards them dating but the reasoning seems pretty trivial to me.

Their pictures together have gone viral and the reason? Because Jehan took to Instagram to post a picture of the two with the caption "no one has ever been able to change these memories of many years of our love and friendship." The media has gone on to highlight that he'd written love so they might be a couple.

What do you think? Is a simple post being blown out of proportion?