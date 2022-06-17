Are Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan back again?

Ever since Sara Ali Khan opened up about her crush on Kartik Aaryan, she has been surrounded by all sorts of rumours about her relationship. According to some sources, the LOVE AAJ KAL couple did date for a long time, however, there was news regarding them unfollowing each other and finally, the news came that they have parted ways.

While some also reported that they are still in touch with each other and are on talking terms. And they both will continue to remain friends with each other.





Rumoured couple Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan recently reconnected at an event. The pictures and videos of the duo interacting at the event went viral on social media. But there is no official information.

So what do you think guys, are they finally in there?

Do you think they make a cute couple together?







