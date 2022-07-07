Are Shamshera promotions being hijacked by Alia Bhatt's pregnancy?

There are many things on the way for Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. From movie releases to getting married to now having a kid, Ranbir and Alia have a lot in the store for themselves and their fans. Ranbir's new movie Shamshera is going to release this month whereas Alia's busy with her Hollywood movie, Heart Of Stones, as well as her upcoming two Bollywood movies, Darlings and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Ranbir is in full swing to promote his movie, Shamshera but seems like the actor is failing at it. Can the reason be Alia Bhat's pregnancy news that is still making rounds on the internet? The actor has been talking to the media about his personal life more than his professional life. I think he should throw some light on the movie rather than his personal life now. What do you think?