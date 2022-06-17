Are Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani in an on-off relationship?

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are two of the most good-looking and popular individuals of B-Town and their fan following knows no limits. For a long time, rumours have been strong about them dating and fans and paparazzi have not left any chance of capturing them together.





Rumours of a relationship between Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra exploded after Akshay Kumar chipped off at Kapil Sharma Show. Kiara and Akshay were on the show to promote their movie Lakshmi, who asks the former about her relationship and dating life. Kiara, who refused to answer her question, said "whenever she talks about her private life, it's when she's married." Akshay had to comment on the argument. "You are Buddy Siddant Wari Radki High," he said, laughing.





However, in between, the rumours came to an end when the news regarding their break-up started coming up on the news. People thought that Kiara and Sid have finally broken up but then the couple came out with a surprise on Karan Johar's birthday where the two were seen dancing together. This shows that either the relationship has been going on-off or the couple is really good at keeping their personal life a secret.





I think the couple is really cute, tell me more about your views on this 'Bollywood Jodi'?