Are Sidharth Malhotra movies being offered huge amounts by the OTT platforms?

Since the release of Shershaah back in August 2021, everyone can't seem to stop praising the movie and the actors of the movie, Sidhart Malhotra and Kiara Advani. But now is the success of Shershaah turning out to be even more lucky for Sidhart as the OTT platrforms are ready to offer huge amounts for all his upcoming movies?

Mission Majnu, Thank God and Yodha have been receiving great offers from various OTT platforms after the theatrical releases of these films. As of now no OTT platform have been confirmed. But I personally think Sidhart deserves so much of praise and appreciation. He has always proved that he is talented right from his first movie - Student of the Year.