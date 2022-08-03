Are Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer going to make their relationship official?

For Bollywood actors, social media rumours about their private lives are of no great concern. While many people try to ignore the issue, Sonakshi Sinha previously had her own strategy for handling the rumour mill.





There has recently been talk about Sonashi Sinha getting married to her rumoured beau, Zaheer Iqbal. Fans have begun congratulating the rumoured couple on their upcoming wedding even though they haven't officially confirmed their relationship. For Sonakshi Sinha's recent birthday, actor Zaheer Iqbal posted a "I love you" message on Instagram.





But now we have an update!





Both Sonakshi and Zaheer have made the decision to announce their relationship to the public in the upcoming month. They just finished filming the song, and they want to reveal it in style. The song should be available soon. The current social media teasing between Sonakshi and Zaheer has followers curious about their connection as well.