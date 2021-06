We've all seen Seulgi and Taeyong's chemistry during their dance performance, but their collaborative work on the song 'Rose' is even more enthralling. The song is about loving someone despite their 'thorny ways' and 'falling for me.' At the end of the day, it's possible that they're just rumours because they're under the same label, but the internet doesn't think so and is sceptical.

What are you thoughts on this?

Do you think they are actually dating?