Are there going to be two sequels to Kamal Haasan starrer Vikram?

Vikram has had great success and one can only hear positive things about the movie. Vikram stars actors like Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, and Fahadh Fassil. In Tamil Nadu, the film has done exceptionally well. Fans are going crazy and it seems as if Kamal Haasan knows how to get back the love from his fans. If you have watched the movie, then you're well aware of how the movie ended. The cameo by Suriya took everyone by surprise.

Reports suggest that there is going to be Vikram 2 and 3. Kaithi and Vikram are said to have some connections in the end. It seems like the fans are in for a great treat from the director, Lokesh Kanagaraj, and the cast. With the filmmakers already prepared for Vikram 2, they have started to think about the third part of the franchise.

But is it good to have so much confidence? Will the same audience show excitement for the two sequels to Vikram?