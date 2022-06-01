Are we getting a BTS X Charlie Puth collab?

Charlie Puth has been dropping many hints lately and ARMYs strongly think that there'll be a potential collab.





On May 31, Charlie shared a photo of BTS at the White House on his Instagram story. Then he liked one of Jungkook's Instagram photos. In early May, he showed off his stylish TinyTan Hoodie while working out. Now fans are curious what he's up to!





BTS has already collaborated with Charlie for a performance at a Korean awards show. Will we get new music this time? Also, there's been rumors of Jungkook making his new mixtape in New York. Is this a sign of Jungkook X Charlie Puth collab?