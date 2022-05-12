Are we going to See Bollywood Actors getting insecure with South Actors in future?

These days it feels like a chunk of the south industry has been making their move into Bollywood. Many South Actors are getting the roles in the Hindi films which is I guess just the start of the insecurity of many Bollywood Actors. South Movies are always being strongly applauded by the Hindi Cinema Viewers, the actors were always appreciated but now their storytelling and depiction of characters have been creating a buzz since KGF, Bahubali and Pushpa. Not just male actors but female actors as well are getting a lot of opportunities from the Hindi cinema. Do you think this will affect the many Bollywood actors' career?