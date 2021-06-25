Are we witnessing Me Too Part 2 with Neena Gupta opening up about casting couch, followed by Vidya Balan and now Minissha Lamba?

Not many days ago, Neena Gupta launched her book 'Sach Kahun Toh' in which she revealed some of her most horrifying casting couch experiences and later in her public interactions as well she has evidently talked about the sexism that she had faced in the past and one which is very much prevalent in today's times as well.





Speaking on the same topic, Vidya Balan during the media interaction of her movie release Sherni confirmed of being a victim of sexism and that she has suffered a lot because of it. Looking further back Parineeti talked about the same issue during the promotions of SAPF. And now Minissha Lamba has come forward with her casting couch story as well and the reason why she was hesitant to work in the industry.





Looking at the above instances wouldn't it be the right to refer to this sort of mini-movement a "Me Too Part-2"? What are your thoughts on this?