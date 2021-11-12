Are you anticipating Abhishek Bachchan's performance in Bob Biswas? Why?

Yes, by all means! Since his Bollywood debut in Refugee alongside Kareena Kapoor, I've appreciated Abhishek Bachchan's acting abilities. I couldn't contain my excitement any longer when I learned that the actor is slated to portray the title character in the Bob Biswas film! His performance as Bob, which was initially played by Saswata Chatterjee in Sujoy Ghosh's 2012 drama Kahaani, would be fascinating to watch.





For the first time, my favourite Bachchan will portray both a psychologically unstable insurance agent and a part-time contract killer in the same film. And I couldn't be more delighted!