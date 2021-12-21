Are you aware of the recent controversy surrounding the Bollywood film 83?

Deepika Padukone, who plays Kapil Dev's wife Romi Bhatia in the film, is also a co-producer. While the Ranveer Singh starrer has been generating a lot of anticipation since its announcement, it has now run afoul of the law just days before its premiere. Deepika Padukone, Sajid Nadiadwala, Kabir Khan, and other producers of '83' have allegedly been accused of cheating by a UAE-based finance business called Future Resource FZE.





The financier has even filed a complaint with the Andheri Metropolitan Magistrate Court in Mumbai, alleging criminal breach of trust, cheating, and criminal conspiracy under IPC sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating), and 120-B (criminal conspiracy).





FZE claims in the case that Vibri Media promised his company substantial profits after they spent around Rs 16 crores. The complainant's money was allegedly used for the manufacturing of 83 without his written approval, according to reports. FZE's lawyer, Rizwan Siddiquee, reportedly claimed that his client has filed a criminal complaint against all of the film's creators, alleging deceit and criminal conspiracy.