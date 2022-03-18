Are you aware of these interesting facts about John Abraham?

John has by far been one of my fav actors since Dhoom and Dostana days. He has never failed to impress me with his acting skills. Here is a list of some interesting facts about John Abraham!

Do you know before he worked as a full time model and actor, he used to work for a media firm? Yes, he worked as a media planner for few media firms. Unlike most of the stars, John has actually completed his education in B.A. Economics. John hates looking at himself in the mirror. There was a time when he had covered all the mirrors at his home. His first produced film was none other than, 'Vicky Donner' John is not only known by this name but also 'Farhan'. The reason he is also known by 'Farhan' is because his mother was a Parsi, so his Parsi name is said to be that.





Comment down below if you know some interesting facts about John.