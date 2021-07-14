Are you clubbed in with dull and oily skin?

Oily and dull skin is very annoying to deal with. While keeping excessive sebum at bay seems problematic, selecting drying components isn't the answer that can often make the issue worse. Instead, use something that’s more au naturel — DIY face masks.

Multani Mitti Face Mask

Yes, your grandmother was right. Homemade Multani face masks work wonders on the skin soaking up all oil and dirt. This age-old remedy gives extra shine, healthy and glowing skin in just no time. Also improves blood circulation. Take a 2 tablespoon of Multani mitti powder. Soak up this powder in the water for half an hour. Add few drops of lemon juice and a rose water to it. If the mixture is thick then just add a little more water to it. If you are concerned about over-drying then you can add milk into it. Mix them all well. Apply it on your face and let it dry. Then rinse it off with the normal water. Apply this mask at least 2 -3 days a week for better results.

Besan Face Mask

You may not like to eat besan in your food, but it's a whole new ballgame when you put it on your face. Cleansing helps to improve your skin texture and adds a natural glow. It has intrinsic properties that help with the skin clearing dirt, exfoliating, and tightening. Take 2 tablespoons of besan with a few drops of lemon juice, 2 – 4 tablespoons of milk, and half a tablespoon of turmeric powder. Add rose water to it if needed. Mix all these ingredients well and let it dry for 20 minutes. Then wash it off and you will find a natural glow on your face. Apply this mask at least 2 -3 days a week for better results.

Papaya Fruit Mask

Not only are the antioxidants you get from eating fruits good for you but also applying certain Vitamin C- rich fruits to your face is good for your skin too. You can choose between grapefruits, tomatoes, papayas, and more. All of which have astringent properties that help to get rid of tighten pores, greasy skin and make your skin glow. Mash the papaya in a bowl and apply it to your face for 15 minutes. Rinse it off with the water. Apply this 3 times a day for best results.