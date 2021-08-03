Are You Doing Something Wrong While Curling Your Eyelashes?

If you are someone who is still new to makeup, then eye makeup can be intimidating. But you are someone who loves to curl your eyelashes but ends up making mistakes? Well curled eyelashes are a great beauty move.

Curled eyelashes can give your face a whole new look but you should do it just rightly. Here are some of the mistakes that you must be making while curling your eyelashes and avoid them.

Letting the pads wear out

The little pads inside your curler get dirty faster and are hard to clean too. It also comes out after several uses and then it can harm your lashes with the metal behind the pads. So, to prevent that you should replace it after every 3 months for a good curling effect.

No Curling After Applying Mascara

Have you ever forgotten to do curl your lashes before applying mascara? Or maybe you have the habit to curl them after you apply mascara. This practice of curling your eyelashes can damage them and can cause breakage.

Not Buying A Good Eyelash Curler

Makeup tools must be of good quality as that of makeup products so that they can do the right job. Don’t buy a cheap eye curler it can harm your lashes.