Are you excited to see Pakistani Bollywood actor Fawad Khan in Marvel Studio's 'Ms. Marvel' TV Series?

There have been a lot of reports that Bollywood actor Fawad Khan has been roped in for a crucial role in Marvel Studio's production, Ms. Marvel Tv Series. He is listed on the show's IMDb page and his character's name is 'Hasan'.





Ms. Marvel is an upcoming Disney+ superhero mini-series starring Canadian actress Iman Vellani in the lead role. The show focuses on Kamala Khan, a Pakistani-American female super-hero who protects the streets of Jersey city against all evils with the help of her superpowers.





Pakistani actors, Nimra Bucha and Samina Ahmad will also be seen along Fawad Khan in the series. There have been some reports about Farhan Akhtar joining the cast as well but there is no confirmation yet.





Can you imagine Farhan Akhtar and Fawad Khan working together in a Hollywood’s production? What are your thoughts on the beloved actor, Fawad Khan joining Ms. Marvel's cast? Do you want Farhan Akhtar to be a part of the show as well? Recently, we got to know about Harish Patel starring in Marvel’s Eternals and now this good news.