Are you excited to see Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol reunite for Rajkumar Hirani's next even after Dilwale's failure?

After delivering blockbuster movies like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Baazigar and My Name is Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol got the title of Bollywood’s favourite and most iconic duo. The chemistry the two shared on screen was unheard of.





There are reports that the on-screen pair will reunite for Rajkumar Hirani’s next movie and Kajol will play the role of Shah Rukh’s wife. The movie is allegedly a social comedy based on a man and his family immigrating across India and Canada. The movie also has a multi-starrer cast which includes Taapsee Pannu, Manoj Bajpayee, Boman Irani and Vidya Balan.





If this was 2014, the audience would have been elated to see the legendary duo Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol reunite on-screen again but the audience’s reaction to the news is a bit different from what the makers probably expected. The reason could be the failure of Rohit Shetty’s Dilwale(2015) which starred SRK and Kajol for the first time after a long time. The audience had high hopes from the movie and were excited to see the chemistry of the couple but it failed to deliver.





Are you excited to see the duo reunite or do you think people won’t be as hyped to see the pair reunite for Rajkumar Hirani’s next because of Dilwale’s failure? Has the hype around SRK and Kajol working together ended?