Are you excited to watch Kangana Ranaut's Dhakad?

The unstoppable force of #AgentAgni is fast approaching! The action spy thriller #Dhaakad is all set for its big-screen release on fire in 4 languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu & Malayalam on 27th May 2022. Do you think Kangana will be able to live up to expectations or will give another flop amid her rude behavior towards the audience, Bollywood, and the people she works with?





I feel she is overrated as an actress but plans her moves very well. When her movie Simran was bout to be released the hritik roshan controversy suddenly cropped up which reminds me of the last scene of the movie heroine, where Kareena ends up leaking her sex tape because there is nothing left for publicity.