Are you a fan of fake tan? Here's is all you need!

Tanning under the sun or inside a bed is bad for your skin and your health (no surprise there). But, you can get a gorgeous glow the safe way — that is, with a spray tan or self-tanning product. Since a perfect self-tanning outcome isn't always guaranteed, here are a few tips for making your faux glow look authentically sun-kissed.





1. For an even tan, exfoliate your body from head to toe before applying any self-tanner

To prevent your tan from looking splotchy and fading unevenly, use an oil-free exfoliator (oil creates a barrier between your skin and the tanner and will leave it streaky) before getting started.









2. After showering and exfoliating, apply an oil- and fragrance-free lotion to your hands from your wrist to your fingertips, on the backs of your heels, and on your elbows and knees. These areas tend to be dry and will absorb more pigment than other areas of your body, causing unevenness. If you have large pores or dry skin, you should also apply a moisturizer on your face 20 minutes before applying your self-tanner









3. Stick tape to the bottoms of your feet when using a spray self-tanner to cover your skin in case you step in fallen residue. One clear sign of a fake tan: orange spots on the soles of your feet. Painter's tape or gaffer tape is thick yet not too difficult to remove when you're finished.









4. Always apply tanner in a cool, dry area to keep yourself from perspiring. It's important to exfoliate and rinse off before you tan to remove any dead skin cells (which cause unevenness), dirt, oil, and anything else that might create a barrier between your skin and the product. However, you'll want to leave the steamy bathroom before the application process. Here's why: Humidity, water, and sweat can break down the self-tanner, creating a streaky mess, so move cool, dry place instead.









5. If a self-tanner intimidates you, try body makeup that washes off. Body makeup and bronzers are great for evening out the skin on your legs and arms, while giving you an instant glow. They can also replace self-tanner if you need a quick glow for a night out. At the end of the day, rinse the bronzing formulas off with soap and water and you're back to your makeup-free skin.









6. Use a sponge brush to blend the tanner on your hands. After applying the tanner, lightly blend out the product with a sponge brush (like the kind you get at the craft or hardware store). This evens out dark spots and prevents any streaks from appearing after the tan develops. Kristyn also suggests doing this in between your fingers, toes, and on your knees, which tend to crease and often need blending.







