Are You Ready For The Reign Of These Next-Gen Khans?

Suhana Khan

Suhana has been learning the ropes of acting and filmmaking. She has been a part of a theatre group in her film school.

Aryan & Abram Khan

Aryan Khan has already worked as a voice-over artist with his father, SRK in The Lion King. Fans had loved them both in the film. As for AbRam, the little one is busy stealing hearts with his cuteness.

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan has already established a name for herself with films such as Kedarnath, Simba and more. She has Atrangi Re, next in line with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.

Ibrahim Ali Khan

Ibrahim Ali Khan has already won hearts for his incredibly good looks and being an identical copy of his father, Saif Ali Khan.

Taimur Ali Khan

Taimur Ali Khan's goofiness, gets him all the hearts from the industry as well as the outsiders. It's very obvious that Tim enjoys more popularity than Sara and Ibrahim. And well, there's one more on the way.