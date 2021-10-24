Are you ready to watch Salman Khan's new launch in Bollywood?

Bollywood's bhaijaan Salman Khan is all set to introduced another fresh face in Bollywood industry. Television actress Mahima Makwana, is all set to enter Bollywood with Salman Khan and Ayush Sharma starrer "Antim", and she is eagerly waiting for the release of her debut film.

Mahima said, "This is a dream debut. I didn't imagine being launched by Salman Khan even when I shared the stage with him on Big Boss 13."

She recalls, "I thought I wouldn’t get the part because it’s such a big film. To my shock, I had Mahesh (Manjrekar) sir testing me. Then I told myself ki jo hoga dekha jaayega but I should give my best. I came to know on the very same day that I’ve been locked for the part.”

Just like Mahima, are you excited for her Bollywood debut?