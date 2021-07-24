Are you sick and tired of nasty blackheads? We have some recommendations for you!

If you get blackheads -- a type of acne that happens when dead skin cells and oil clog your pores -- you have plenty of methods to treat them. There are also ways to prevent new ones from forming.

But remember: Picking, squeezing, and popping blackheads aren't among your options. That approach could make your situation a lot worse.

Try some of these treatments instead:





1. Salicylic acid





Salicylic acid is a popular over-the-counter ingredient in many skin cleansers. It breaks down dead skin cells and extra oil before they can clog your pores. The acid can be harsh on some people's skin. You might want to put it on every other day, rather than daily, to see how your skin reacts. Salicylic acid that ranges in strength from 0.5% to 5% suits the best for all skin types.





2. Retinoid creams and lotions





Retinoid creams and lotions, which are made from vitamin A, can unclog your pores. They also help your body make new skin cells. Retinoids make your skin more sensitive to UV rays, you should use these creams and lotions before bed and out of the sun.





3. Extraction





"Extraction" might sound scary, but many health professionals know how to remove unsightly blackheads with specialized tools.





4 Chemical peels





A chemical peel is usually for people who want to improve the appearance of sun damage and minor scars, but it may help with certain types of acne. The procedure can unclog pores and start-up new skin growth. It removes cells from the top layer of your skin.