Are you sick and tired of stubborn eye bags and dark under-eye? Give this one a try!

Indus Valley Intense Hydrating under Eye Cream helps clear under-eye circles, pigmentation & blemishes also, it tends to remove eye wrinkles, also protects against irritation and allergens. It also smoothens the area around the eyes. Indus Valley Under Eye Cream contains Natural organic ingredients like aloe vera, rose oil that has the property of smoothening the skin, fading facial lines and wrinkles and it keeps skin around the eye looking healthy, youthful, and vibrant.

This retails for Rs. 250 for 50ml of a bottle and is worth every penny! This has a very creamy and soft texture to it with a subtle aroma. It is enriched with Guwahati anise and is specially formulated with powerful natural and organic components to make it as best under-eye cream available. For oily skin types, use this just as a part of your night skincare routine. For other skin types, it can be used during the day as well. It helps reduce dark circles and wrinkles over time and also keeps the area moisturized and supple. Use this eye light before sleeping.

The goodness of its 100% Bio Organic components justifies it as the best Under eye dark circle cream. Like, to mention a few, Aniseed Oil: Is known for its natural properties of aroma, antispasmodic, antiseptic, sedative and stimulant properties. It contains detoxifying properties too. Anise oil is capable of keeping the skin healthy and lustrous in an effective manner. Almond Oil: Almond Oil is known for antioxidants, high in vitamin E, A, D, and B that helps to remove impurities and dead skin cells, reduces tan, minimize wrinkles and fine lines. Almond oil is known to work as a natural remedy for dark circles. Rose Water: Rose Petal extract is a widely accepted herbal skin toner & conditioning agent for skincare. Its great properties are skin antiseptic, Skin softening & anti-inflammatory. Grapefruit Seed: This multipurpose under-eye gel also contains Grapefruit Seed that helps to remove acne naturally. With such components, therefore this Dark circle remover cream is extraordinary; it smoothens the under-eye area, protects against irritation and allergens, and removes eye wrinkles in addition. Therefore it makes for the ideal eye cream for dark circles and puffiness that clears under eye circles, pigmentation, blemishes, acne and also has powerful anti-aging properties that prevent skin sagging around the eyes. It helps to keep the skin young, moisturized with the perfect dose of natural radiance.

This is a 10/10 product and definitely, a must-try!