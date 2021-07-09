Are you using the right exfoliant type for your skin?

Exfoliation is an important step in the skincare routine. It helps to remove the dead skin cells and gives a glow to your face. Nowadays, consumers are more informed about what ingredients they are using on the skin. The most common form of exfoliation is chemical. They are known as alpha-hydroxy acids (AHA), beta-hydroxy acids (BHA), and poly-hydroxy acid (PHA). They both are used for the same purpose that is to get rid of the dead skin cells. But the main difference between the three is it all depends on the skin type and they target different types of issues. They are good and have unique benefits.





Alpha-hydroxy acids (AHA) contain the malic, critic, lactic and glycolic acids. These can be produced synthetically and can be derived from the fruits. Also, it dissolves in the water quickly and works on the surface of the skin to improve skin tone. Lactic and glycolic are the most popular acids used.





Beta-hydroxy acids (BHA) contain oil-soluble acid. This works on the skin surface and enters into your pores a little deeper at the same time. BHA helps to dissolve the pores that are clogged with excess oil and remove the acne-causing sebum. Also, it will help to remove out the dirt and will clean out your skin. They contain tropic and salicylic acid which has anti-inflammatory and exfoliating properties. This works wonders on acne-prone and oily skin. Also, it helps to minimize the pores and improve the complexion.





Poly-hydroxy acid (PHA) is somewhat like AHA but the only difference is that it works best on sensitive skin. The molecules in it are much larger so they do not deeply penetrate as compared to AHA. They are less irritating. Also, they have an antioxidant and hydrating effect but they don’t go deep.





If you want to remove the tanning, patchiness, skin tone, and pigmentation so AHA is the only remedy for it. But if you have large pores, excess oil, and acne prone skin then BHA is the best. Lastly, if you have sensitive skin, then you go for PHA. It is less strong compared to others.