Aren’t Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor Totally Couple Goals?

Alia Bhatt’s instagram page has made it quite clear that she strikes a perfect balance between personal and professional life by giving us glimpses of herself and everything she’s working on. The most beautiful thing about her social media page is that she keeps sharing the surreal pictures that her beau, Ranbir Kapoor takes of her with some cute and mushy captions that make our hearts melt.

Alia Bhatt's followers are always more than excited to see her posts and what she and Ranbir are upto, her latest surreal picture of herself admiring the sunset, clicked by Ranbir Kapoor was captioned, “ All I need is sunsets and you taking my pictures,” with an infinity symbol that she uses for Ranbir in all her captions. The two really make a perfect couple, don’t they? We can’t wait to see them take their relationship to the next level and tie the knot soon. What do you think about Ranbir and Alia’s heartfelt relationship?