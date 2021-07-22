Aren't biopics misleading?

Biopics seem the flavour of the season. A movie based on real characters who have done exemplary work in life has always worked well with the audience.

However, most of the biopics come with a Bollywood tadka which often leads to creating a different narrative.





Gunjan Saxena: One movie which attracted a lot of controversies. Gunjan Saxena, herself revealed that she did not face gender discrimination, the way it is portrayed in the movie.





Dangal: The coach of Geeta Phogat is showed in a very negative role. However, nothing of this actually had happened and her coach actually filed a case against the makers for tainting his reputation.





Padmavat: Padmavat was based on the Rajasthani queen Padmavati. There are some historians who doubt the existence of the queen and some state that Alauddin Khilji had seen the Queen once through the mirror which is not stated in the movie.





Various other movies seem to take a side or seem to have political propaganda.





Will Shershaah be able to avoid any such controversy and emerge as one of the best?







