Aren't you getting goosebumps with the first look of Nawazuddin Siddiqui's English feature film 'No Land's Man' ?

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's first look from his upcoming project No Land's Man is out and people are literally getting crazy over it.

Nawazuddin shared a post on his Instagram in which he revealed the first look from his film. He wrote " Does anyone know about this guy? I am looking for him. I don't know much about him except that he is Naveen from the film No Land's Man which has just been nominated for Kim Jiseok Award at the prestigious @busanfilmfest and this is the first look! Yesss!"

Apparently No Land's Man is directed by eminent filmmaker Mostofa Sarwar Farooki and has already bagged a nomination from Busan Film Festival for Kim Jiseok Award. I am so excited and thrilled for his new film that I can't even explain. What about you?