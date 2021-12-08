Arfeen Khan, Hrithik Roshan's life coach says Kangana Ranaut is on a self-destruction path!

Arfeen Khan, who is a celebrity's life coach and has mentored many high-listed celebrity's like SRK and Gauri's son Aryan Khan, and Hrithik Roshan made some serious revelation on Kangana Ranaut.

Arfeen Khan has been analyzing Kangana for the past year said that based on my observations the Bollywood actress is likely to lead on a destructive path of self-sabotage. He also said that she does need serious coaching help. He also said that she has been doing all this to get attention in an unhealthy way that might be dangerous for her!

What do you think about Arfeen Khan's statement?