Arjun Kapoor is all set to ruin Ek villain 2!

First of all, the poster is so dull. Why are directors not hiring the right people who can design? A sequel for a movie like Ek Villian deserves a mind-blowing poster. Second of all, not Siddharth Malhotra, Ritesh Deshmukh, or Shraddha Kapoor but John Abraham, Tara Sutaria, and the unqualified squad of Arjun Kapoor and Disha Patani is cast in the Ek Villian 2. I have understood why the industry has given so many chances for actors like Arjun Kapoor while great actors get only a few chances to prove themselves. Last I remember, Ritesh Deshmukh was the heart and soul of Ek Villian's movie. If they are looking for some change, they should have cast somebody as good as him. Let's hope they don't ruin Ek Villian series for us.