Is Arjun Kapoor the new Abhishek Bachchan in Bollywood?

Ayyappanum Koshiyum is being remade by Bollywood with John Abraham in the lead. Also starring in the remake was Abhishek Bachchan but it seems he is not a part of the project anymore. News is that Arjun Kapoor has replaced him, and will be seen sharing screen space with John. Arjun is also starring in Kuttey which features an ensemble cast of Tabu, Naseeruddin Shah, Konkona Sen Sharma, and Radhika Madan.

Views of Arjun Kapoor's acting is not favourable, just like Abhishek Bachchan's. Both the actors keep getting trolled for not being expressive enough. They're both from star families who are very prominent in the industry, and it's true that they get film offers because they're privileged. In spite of terrible acting chops, they're landing good roles. At the same time, Abhishek and Arjun have also nailed some performances. Abhishek stole the show in Guru and in Manmarziyaan as well. Arjun was great in Ishaqzaade and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar.

Their inconsistence in performance and the kind of trolling they receive makes me think that Arjun Kapoor is on his way to become the next Abhishek Bachchan!