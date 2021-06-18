Arjun Kapoor should definitely be doing more negative characters. He's pretty good at it. Thoughts?

I haven't been much of a Arjun Kapoor fan all my life but what impressed me lately was his work in SAPF. As a result I started to have a closer look at his career and found out that the man can play negative and slightly greyish characters really well. Be it Aurangzeb or his first Ishaqzaade, the man can look and act like a real bad guy so much so that you actually start buying into the character.

I feel that some actors are better left alone and unhinged at times like Akshaye Khanna was to some extent at the start of his career. And with grey characters you have this opportunity of not having to impress anybody with anything. All you have to care about is you and your business and this might work really well in the favor of Arjun Kapoor. What are your thoughts on this?