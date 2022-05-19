Arjun Kapoor Tries To Shutdown wedding Rumours With Malaika With This Insagram Story. Do you think the rumours are true?

Rumours are that the very lovely couple Malaika and Arjun are all set to get married this year. There have been numerous posting online where it is mentioned that by the end of the year the couple will be hitched. Arjun Kapoor tried to shut down the rumours by posting a story in which he said "Love How Everyone seems to know more about my life than I Do." Jr. Kapoor might want to play smart but we can assume that there is surely some truth to this story. As in Koffee with Karan he mentioned that now he is all ready to get married and walk on the new path of life. Do you think Malaika and Arjun are a perfect match made in heaven?