Arjun Kapoor was great in his earlier films, but then what happened?

Arjun Kapoor made his acting debut in 2012 with YRF's 'Ishaqzaade', co-starring Parineeti Chopra. His acting, just like the film itself, received positive responses from the audience and the critics. His portrayal of a hyper-masculine guy in a small town struck a chord with many and earned him a Filmfare nomination.

After the misfire called 'Aurangzeb', Arjun was back on track with the romantic drama '2 States' where he shared the screen with Alia Bhatt. He was able to hold every scene on his own with his presence and dialogue delivery. Post this, the quality of Arjun's acting took a nosedive and he has been struggling with expressions ever since. Happy, angry, sad, funny, emotional - whatever it is, Arjun maintains a single note expression on his face with ease.

Though there are exceptions sometimes with films like 'Finding Fanny' and more recently with 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar.' Arjun has the energy of an actor as long as the camera is not on his face. I wonder what went wrong. Is he not enjoying his work anymore?

What do you think about it? Do you agree that his acting has worsened over the past few years?