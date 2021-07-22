Armaan Malik: A gem!!

Armaan Malik is considered one of the most promising singers of all time. His fan following is all over the world and as his fans like to call themselves, "Armannies" we all can agree that we all our Armannies to some level.





Here is a list of Armaan Malik songs that bring instant peace to all of us.





Besabriyan: This MS Dhoni song is one of the most relatable songs out there. All problems seem to vanish when this song is played and rightly so. The lyrics, the music, and the voice is nothing but soulful and profound.





Mai Rahoo Ya Na Rahoo: Ever fell in love with your best friend? Here is a song that would describe all your feelings. That fear of losing someone and the happiness to see them happy and making sure all their wishes are fulfilled makes us cry.





Buddhu Sa Mann: This song instantly brightens up every person's day. It brings so much of joy that we actually forget all our problems and start dancing to the music.





Pehla Pyaar: How can a singer be able to express all the emotions so perfectly?. Pehla Pyaar just hits different and sends us to the good old days!





Happy Birthday Armaan Malik!! Thank you for giving us such beautiful songs