Anonymous Movie & Show Recommendations, What to watch

Army of Thieves trailer dropped: a prequel of Army of Dead is here. What are your thoughts?

Netflix has dropped a trailer that revolves around Zack Synder's Army of Dead storyline, but only this is a prequel- Army of Thieves. In the trailer, we can see that a small-town bank teller Dieter gets approached by a mysterious woman to join their army to loot banks.


The army has members who are most wanted criminals, and they are under Interpol's radar. But they want to arrange a sequence of heists in impossible-to-crack safes across Europe. Have you watched Army of Dead? Then be prepared for the prequel. The official release date has not been announced yet. What are your thoughts?
