Aroma Magic Neem and Tea Tree Face Wash

It comes in a light green plastic tube with flip flop open cap. This facewash has a strong tea tree oil fragrance that is very refreshing. It has a light green color and has a runny consistency. A small quantity is enough to wash face and neck. After one wash, my skin looks soft and glowy, there are no traces of oil or dirt. It is very effective in removing skin impurities. But as far as blemishes are concerned, they are still there. I personally don't think it helps in reducing blemishes or acne scars. It hydrates skin without making it oily or patchy. It is 100% soap free and does not contains bad alcohol and paraben. So, it is an ideal facewash for my sensitive combination skin. Dry skin people should skip this facewash as it might make their skin more dry and stretchy. It claims to prevent blackheads but it is true upto some extent only. Its price is 60 Rupees for 50 ml.

Overall, this product is good for removing oil amd dirt from face.