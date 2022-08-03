Arshad Warsi And Akshay Kumar In Jolly LLB 3?

Apparently, work is already underway on Jolly LLB 3. According to rumours, Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi will work together for this venerable franchise's third instalment. Judge Saurabh Shukla is starting up again.





The third instalment will be directed by Subhash Kapoor. Jolly LLB 3 will start filming in the new year. Subhash has uncovered information that justifies a confrontation between the two Jollys. It's amusing and addresses a subject that should be discussed in court.





Akshay-Arshad had last shared screen space in Bachchan Paandey. Let's see how this comic pairing works in Jolly LLB3!