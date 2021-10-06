Aryan khan is 24 , so was our beloved Captain Vikram batra ( SHERSHAH ).

Back in 2013, entire nation including bollywood celebs were demanding the Juvenile age to be revised as 16 so that the 17 years old Mohammad afroz could be tied as an adult and hanged till death like other convicts in Nirbhaya case but today a lot of people including bollywood celebs feels that a 24 years old man is still a kid and dont deserves punishment for his actions only because he was jobless, dependent on his father and directionless in his life. In course of defending him some people even went on to make hilarious claims that 70-75 Percent Indian youths are druggies, ridiculously draining down the image of their own nation with utterly false numbers.





I just want to gently remind such people that Captain Vikram batra was also just 24 when he got martyred protecting the nation from fckin hyenas. While Captain Vikram batra is just a chapter in Kargil war, there are many such examples, even younger than him but I chose him because of his recent bollywood biopic which has introduced him to young generation and made him an inspiration for entire country.





Here I am not talking about if Aryan's case deserves attention over other important issues in country but only pointing out that at 24, a 'Man' can be making headlines throughout the nation for being a Real life hero by throwing out the illegals from the country on the other hand at 24, he can still be a 'Kid' of a reel life hero, making headlines throughout the nation for joining the illegals within the country.

This video reminds us how an Ideal 24 years old Indian youth can achieve his lifetime achievement at 24. Choose your Ideals wisely !!!