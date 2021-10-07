Aryan Khan can face up to 10 years in prison if found guilty of consumption charges!

While NCB might still be looking for extension of judicial custody in Aryan Khan drug case, some officials in their press conference claimed that they have solid evidence that Aryan Khan was involved in international drug trafficking and had been a consumer himself for atleast the past four years.

Not only that, when Aryan was captured from the cruise ship, he along with his friends were found with illegal quantities of charas, cocaine and MD drugs. Subsequently, an FIR was registered under sections 8C, 20B, 27 and 35 of the NDPS Act and even though Aryan had been charged under consumption of drugs only, if found guilty Aryan Khan could face up to 10 years imprisonment and a fine of Rs 1 lakh under Section 20B of the Penal Code. 10 years in prison!

What still remains to be seen is whether Aryan Khan will be found guilty in this case or not. Comments?