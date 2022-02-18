Is Aryan Khan choosing to be a script writer as his career?

Aryan Khan had made headlines last year for being one of the accused in the cruise drug case. The star kid had to spend almost a month in jail but was later proven not guilty. During this time, there was a lot of drama. Many old interview videos were surfacing again where SRK had spoken about hi son's career choices. He mentioned that Aryan is not interested in becoming an actor and instead wants to be a filmmaker unlike Suhana Khan who is into acting.

But now, there are so many rumors going around the fact that Aryan is working on a script for a show. This show is going to be aired on Amazon Prime and is going to be a Red Chilies show. The story line as of now hasn't been revealed yet but it is said to be something related to Shah Rukh's movie FAN.