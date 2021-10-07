Remember how everyone trolled Ananya Panday once for her 'struggle comment' on a chat show where, addressing the outsider vs insider debate, she claimed that star-kids have their own struggles. They have their own demons to fight. And now fast forward to 2021, Aryan Khan drug case just shows that how true she indeed was.

Without any trial or evidence, trolls on social media have already declared him guilty. People even started questioning the parenting of SRK. And that too, when Mumbai Court judge has said that there is no need for further custody, there still remains a negative sentiment for the starkid in the public eye. Apparently people expect Aryan to be this role model for the society and if he fails, he'll be trolled.

And one would wonder, if Aryan would have been subjected to this much trolling and hatred had he been an outsider? Probably not. What are your thoughts on this?