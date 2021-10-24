Aryan Khan drug case: Is Sameer Wankhede being punished for doing his job?

Sameer Wankhede has been in the headlines lately after the allegations of extortion in the high profile cruise drugs case involving the arrest of superstar Shahrukh Khan's son Aryan Khan. While Aryan Khan's appeal for bail is still underway in court, allegations of extortion started coming soon after it was reported that Sameer Wankhede would be heading NCB's team opposing Aryan's Bail in court.

The extortion charges seem all the more suspicious as for the past 1 month no such news surfaced but as Aryan Khan continuous to face rejection in court for his bail appeal and the stronger NCB's case seem to become in court, suddenly out of nowhere, NCB's Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede is alleged to have asked SRK's manager a sum of Rs 18 crore to get his son acquitted of the drugs case. Then, he is questioned about his religion, after a minister posts his wedding pics online. As a result, now instead of Aryan Khan, the focus of the drugs case seem to have shifted to Sameer Wankhede.

Doesn't it seem like, all of this is happening to derail the ongoing drugs case? Because if the extortion charges were indeed true, why didn't SRK's manager reported the same earlier? Sameer Wankhede would've been suspended then and there. Your comments on this?