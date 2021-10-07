Aryan Khan Drug Case: Why is there such a negative sentiment for Bollywood Celebrities these days?

And this Aryan Khan case is just an example, but ever since SSR's tragic demise happened, there has been this constant negative atmosphere around the Bollywood Industry. And I think that is mostly because of how the media is using derogatory remarks to get TRP.

Only recently if you can recollect what happened with Shilpa Shetty's case as well. She was held responsible for her husband's actions. Then the IT Raid happened at Sonu Sood's house and without any evidence, the media started calling Sonu fraud, who later on clarified how he was completely following the laws.

And part of it is the social media, which has become so toxic that some celebrities eventually decided to leave it for good. People immediately start to give character certificates and troll celebs way before anything is proved.

So, what do you think is the reason why all this is happening? Are people unhappy with the Bollywood or just frustrated with their own lives or is it part of a bigger agenda?