Aryan Khan Had Been Consuming Drugs For FOUR YEARS And Shahrukh Khan Had No Clue?

Just a day after his arrest reports have been coming in that Shahrukh Khan's son Aryan Khan admitted to the officials of the Narcotics Control Bureau(NCB) that he had been consuming drugs for four years. And surprisingly enough King Khan had no clue about it.

As per the arrest memo of the NCB, 13 grams of cocaine, five gram of MD, 21 grams of charas and 22 pills of Ecstasy were seized after the raid. And upon questioning Aryan Khan, the star kid reportedly broke down during the interrogation revealing that he had been consuming drugs for the past 4 years. The NCB sources further said that even when Aryan Khan was in the UK, Dubai and other countries, he used to consume drugs.

Now even though no drugs were found in possession of Aryan Khan at the time of his arrest but still his alleged statements prove that he had been addicted to doing drugs.

Do you think SRK had no clue about this or did he just let this go because he himself had been a chain smoker for the longest time?