Aryan Khan needs to be sent to Rehab, not jail

Aryan Khan is in a difficult place right now, and I understand what Shah Rukh Khan and his family are going through. I understand that using drugs is prohibited, but he didn't commit a crime; he's been taking it for years and in the countries where it's legal, so it's not his fault. Even if he did, he needs help, and instead of going to jail, he should be sent to rehab.





He didn't run a car over anyone walking down the street, he didn't kill any animals, and he didn't make anyone commit suicide.





It's just because he is Aryan Khan; else, every fifth person would be doing the same thing. Everyone is making his crime out to be the world's worst sin.